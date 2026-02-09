Mijas police arrest five and issue 74 drug reports in massive security sweep A month-long surveillance campaign across Las Lagunas, La Cala, and Mijas Pueblo targets violent robbery, antisocial behaviour and street drinking

Tony Bryant Monday, 9 February 2026, 16:07 Share

The Mijas Local Police carried out an extensive surveillance and enforcement campaign throughout January, aimed at bolstering public safety and community coexistence across the municipality.

The initiative targeted unruly behaviour and public disorder in the town’s main urban centres, including Las Lagunas, La Cala, and Mijas Pueblo.

In terms of public safety, officers made five significant arrests. Four individuals were detained on outstanding judicial search and arrest warrants, while a fifth was arrested for violent robbery and attempted homicide.

The campaign also saw a crackdown on drug-related offences. A total of 74 reports were issued for breaches of the Citizen Security Protection Act - 55 of which related specifically to the consumption of narcotics in public spaces. Further sanctions were imposed for disobedience to authority, disrespecting police officers, and causing disturbances to public order.

The police also turned their attention to local by-laws governing civic conduct. Officers issued 35 reports for infringements of the civic coexistence by-law, primarily for littering, excessive noise, and disturbances to neighbours.

Particular focus was placed on the responsible ownership of animals. Several fines were issued for failing to dilute dog urine on public roads, a key requirement of the local highway by-law. Additionally, six complaints were filed against minors for consuming alcohol in public spaces.

Security councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas praised the results: “These figures reflect an active Local Police force, present on the streets and fully supported by the town council. We are acting firmly against uncivil and criminal behaviour to guarantee the peace and safety of our residents.”

Councillor Cuevas highlighted that "prevention is a key tool," noting that compliance with municipal rules is "an obligation if we are to live together in a safe and orderly town".

The crackdown comes as Mijas prepares to further modernise its security infrastructure. In early 2026, the town hall announced a €2.6 million investment to install more than 150 high-resolution video cameras at 85 strategic locations, including number plate recognition systems at key entry points to the municipality.