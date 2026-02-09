The hidden health cost of loneliness

Marco Rauch, DPA Monday, 9 February 2026, 19:49 Share

It's widely known that a strong social network is healthy, whereas loneliness can be harmful, to your body as well as your psyche.

And even though scientists largely agree on this, new studies keep reinforcing the point.

A large-scale meta-analysis of 604 studies from over 30 countries, published in the American Psychological Association's journal Psychological Bulletin, shows people who feel supported by family, friends or colleagues tend to have better mental and physical health than others and are more satisfied and successful.

How loneliness harms the body

But unfortunately, this phenomenon also works in reverse. Elnaz Pourzare, a member of the German Psychological Association (BDP), spells out how it may affect the body.

"Loneliness is not just a feeling, but a complex psychobiological state of stress. When people experience social isolation or a lack of belonging over a long period of time, the body reacts in a similar way to chronic stress: the stress hormone cortisol remains permanently elevated, the immune system is weakened and inflammatory processes in the body are promoted," Pourzare says.

Loneliness is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, depression, sleep disorders and even a shorter life expectancy, studies show. After all, humans are social beings, and if this need is not met, it has negative consequences.

"Loneliness also leaves its mark on a neurobiological level: the so-called 'social pain system' is activated in the brain - the same areas that also react to physical pain," says Pourzare. "This permanent state of activation causes those affected to react more sensitively to social rejection and to withdraw even more - a cycle that is both mentally and physically stressful."

What are possible solutions?

"Overcoming loneliness begins with acknowledging it instead of repressing it. Many people feel ashamed when they feel lonely," says psychologist Pourzare.

One sustainable solution lies not only in having more contacts, but in building qualitative, emotionally sustainable relationships, she says. "The feeling of being seen, understood and accepted is crucial. Psychological interventions that promote social skills, strengthen self-esteem and support emotional openness have proven to be particularly effective here."

Programmes that promote mindfulness and self-compassion could also help to restore feelings of connection with oneself and others.

What concrete steps can I take?

Actively re-enter social contexts – even if the first step often takes a lot of effort, Pourzare says. "This includes regular routines, such as fixed appointments, group activities (sports, music, volunteering), but also digital ways to stay in touch."

Another important factor is self-awareness and self-acceptance. "People who see themselves as 'unlovable' often withdraw unconsciously."

How can we help those affected?

Loneliness rarely manifests itself openly, as those affected rarely talk about it. "This makes it all the more important to be sensitive to subtle signals: withdrawal, listlessness or breaking off contact can be the first signs."

Small but constant gestures of connection can help here: a message, a phone call, cooking together, a walk. "The key is to show genuine interest. Active listening - without giving direct advice - can also be very relieving."

Social integration in everyday life plays a particularly important role for older people or those with health problems. "Community or volunteer networks, neighbourhood assistance or group meetings can offer valuable support here."

Psychological practice shows that even small, regular social interactions - combined with emotional openness - can break down inner withdrawal and promote confidence again. This can reduce stress in the short term and thus increase well-being, Pourzare says.

"In the long term, regular social interaction stabilises your nervous system, strengthens the immune system and acts as a psychological buffer against stress."