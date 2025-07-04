Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Unemployment

Spain's jobless number drops below 2.5m for first time in 17 years

While this is a significant milestone, Spain remains the EU country with the highest unemployment rate, double the European average

Lucía Palacios

Madrid

Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:21

In May, Spain saw a significant drop in unemployment, falling below the 2.5 million mark for the first time in nearly 17 years, with a decrease of 57,835 people. Data is based on government social security data.

The number of unemployed now stands at 2.45 million, the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008. While this is a significant milestone, Spain remains the EU country with the highest unemployment rate, double the European average.

Most of the drop in June was due to seasonal hiring for summer, as usual.

