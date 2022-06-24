Spain's new anti-inflation measures will be in force for six months, not three The package is expected to be approved at an extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting on Saturday 25 June

The Spanish government’s new anti-crisis plan is expected to be approved at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Saturday, 25 June.

Precise details of the plan, which aims to counteract inflation and the cost of living crisis, have not yet been released but prime minister Pedro Sánchez did announce in Brussels this Friday morning that it will be in force for six months, not three as was indicated a few weeks ago.

Sánchez also said that he would personally be explaining the new package of measures at the meeting at La Moncloa palace in Madrid.