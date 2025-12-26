Malaga and the Costa del Sol to welcome in 2026 with a wide range of celebrations

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 26 December 2025, 11:29 Share

New Year's Eve is just around the corner and the province of Malaga offers a wide range of events to welcome in 2026 in style. Town halls will host a variety of free events with firework displays and entertainment, while many of the top nightclubs have organised special parties, some of which include gala dinners and a programme of entertainment that will continue until the early hours.

Celebrations in Malaga city include a large-scale party in Plaza de la Constitución from 10pm, where revellers can enjoy a night of live entertainment, and the tradition of eating twelve lucky grapes at midnight.

Many of the city's nightclubs offer endless possibilities. The Hard Rock Café (Paseo del Muelle Uno) hosts a night of fun and live music from 9pm until 2am. Tickets for the event, which offers a special menu, cost 190 euros and reservations can be made on sales@hrcmalaga.com or call 691 737 269.

Others include La Fábrica, Sala Gold, Discoteca Andén and Hacienda del Álamo, all of which offer special events to see out the old year and welcome in the new one. It is advisable to make prior reservations for these festivities as many will be sold out prior to New Year's Eve.

Festivities along the coast

Celebrations will also take place in most of the coastal towns, including Torremolinos, which will host the annual San Silvestre fun street race, which will begin from the Plaza Federico García Lorca at 10.30pm. The race will conclude with prizes for the best fancy dress in the different categories.

The most exciting parties to see out the new year in Torremolinos take place in many of the town's LGBT+ bars, especially those in La Nogalera. These include the Matrix Club, which hosts a 'queer party', a night of live entertainment and music supplied by celebrated drag queens and DJs. Tickets for the party, which begins at midnight and continues until 8am, cost 40 euros.

Benalmádena will host two parties to see out the year. The first will be held in Plaza de las Tres Culturas, Benalmádena Pueblo, from 1pm and will present live music supplied by local bands Nuevo Día and Esencia. The Gran Fiesta de Noche Vieja will be held in Plaza de la Mezquita, Arroyo de la Miel, from 12.30am and will present live music supplied by Orquesta Rompeolas and the flamenco fusion band, Alboreá, among others.

Coín offers a night full of fun and tradition, along with a fancy dress competition, to celebrate the arrival of 2026. The New Year's Eve chimes will be broadcast live from Plaza Bermúdez de la Rubia, which will be followed by a party in Plaza Alameda, where prizes will be given for the best costumes.

Parque de la Represa in Marbella will host a large-scale event with live music and entertainment from 11pm; while the square in front of the Church of San Pedro de Alcántara will offer live concerts supplied by '5 D ́Copas' and '80'ERS', as well as a spectacular firework display.

Other festivities take place in Nerja (Balcón de Europa), Fuengirola (Plaza de la Constitución) and Alhaurín de la Torre (Parque de los Patos). For more information, see the relevant town hall social media pages.