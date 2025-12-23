Benalmádena completes restoration of one of its most iconic sculptures

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 13:38 Share

Benalmádena town hall has completed the restoration work on the iconic La Niña sculpture, as well as a series of improvement and maintenance work in Plaza de España, one of the Pueblo’s most emblematic locations.

The restoration of the sculpture, by the artist Jaime Pimentel, was carried out by specialist Rafael de la Linde, following strict technical and heritage conservation criteria. The project is part of the municipality’s commitment to heritage protection and the promotion of the town’s historic centre.

Historical heritage councillor Jésica Trujillo said, “The restoration of La Niña was a priority for the council, as we are talking about one of Benalmádena’s most beloved and recognisable sculptures. This intervention not only restores its aesthetic value but also ensures its preservation for future generations.”

The councillor explained that the sculpture had been in poor condition due to the accumulation of lime deposits and the continuous action of water, especially in sensitive areas such as the shell and the hands. “A thorough process was carried out, divided into different phases of study, cleaning, treatment and final protection, always following professional criteria and respecting Jaime Pimentel’s original work,” she added.

The work also included the renewal of the sculpture’s internal plumbing system, allowing it to once again pour water from the shell, as the artist intended in 1968. However, this function will operate only on specific occasions, following a preventive protocol to avoid deterioration.

Meanwhile, the operational services councillor Juan Olea explained the coordinated work undertaken throughout Plaza de España. “In addition to the restoration of La Niña, we have worked on the fountain basin, which had been leaking for years, replacing plumbing elements and carrying out marble repair work,” he said.

Olea said that this work has been complemented with improvements to the lighting and the installation of a new municipal clock, after it was found that the previous one, which had been out of order for years, could not be repaired.

“Our aim is to maintain and dignify the town’s most emblematic public spaces, improving their appearance and functionality for residents and visitors,” concluded the councillor.