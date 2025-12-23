Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella's Aitor Puñal rues a missed opportunity against Hércules. Josele
Football

Antequera surge into mid-table as Marbella and Torremolinos sit in the drop zone going into new year

There's plenty of work to be done after the winter break for Malaga province's third-tier teams after another weekend of mixed results

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 13:31

Football teams from Malaga province experienced sharply contrasting fortunes in the final Primera RFEF matchday of 2025 over the weekend. Antequera CF climbed out of the relegation zone with a dramatic home win, while Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos both slipped deeper into trouble.

Antequera 4-2 Gimnàstic

Antequera produced one of their performances of the season to secure a vital victory at El Maulí on Saturday.

They made a flying start as Biabiany struck in the seventh minute and Siddiki doubled the lead midway through the first half.

Gimnàstic pulled one back through Álex Jiménez before the break but Siddiki restored the two-goal cushion to make it 3-1.

The match turned again when Antequera's Javi Antón was sent off shortly after half time. Gimnàstic then reduced the deficit in the 65th minute and pressed hard with the extra man, but Antequera held firm and sealed the points deep into stoppage time through Gené.

The result lifts them to 10th, well clear of the relegation places as they head into the new year.

Marbella 0-1 Hércules

Marbella’s struggles continued on Saturday with another narrow home defeat that leaves them five points from safety.

They created chances in the first half with Hicham and Rodri Ríos both going close, although Ríos saw a goal ruled out for offside.

Hércules struck early in the second half when Unai Ropero cut in from the left and finished low past Manu García. Marbella were unable to find a response.

Cartagena 3-0 Juventud de Torremolinos

Torremolinos ended the year in the relegation zone after a heavy defeat in Cartagena on Sunday.

Alfredo Ortuño gave the hosts an early lead in the 11th minute, and although Torremolinos pushed for an equaliser, the match slipped away late on as two further goals sealed a comprehensive loss.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall vows not to expropriate homes for visitors centre near historic castle
  2. 2 Malaga CF cap turbulent year with convincing derby win in front of the fans
  3. 3 Tap water declared safe in all three Malaga villages where high chlorate levels were detected
  4. 4 Marbella footballers bear gifts for young hospital patients during surprise visit
  5. 5 24-hour taxi service rolled out for festive season in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Fuengirola will be in spotlight for artistic skating during world-level training seminar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Antequera surge into mid-table as Marbella and Torremolinos sit in the drop zone going into new year

Antequera surge into mid-table as Marbella and Torremolinos sit in the drop zone going into new year