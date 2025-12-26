Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cycling

La Vuelta a España confirms 2026 Malaga return with cycing stage from Vélez-Málaga

The stage will cover around 144 kilometres entirely within Malaga province, after Andalucía was omitted from the 2025 edition

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 26 December 2025, 11:32

La Vuelta a España cycling race will return to Malaga province with a full stage from Velez-Malaga to Peñas Blancas on Friday 11 September 2026, organisers have confirmed.

The route will form the penultimate day of the race and could prove decisive for the overall standings.

The first category climb above Estepona has previously featured in 2013 and 2022 and remains the only summit finish in the province in the race's history.

The stage will cover around 144 kilometres entirely within Malaga province, after Andalucía was omitted from the 2025 edition.

The 81st edition of the multi-stage road cycling race will start in Monaco on 22 August and conclude in Granada rather than Madrid due to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix.

