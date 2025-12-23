The most typical Christmas plant... mainly grown in Andalucia

Alekk M. Saanders El Ejido Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 12:51 Share

Poinsettia, widely known in Spain as ‘Flor de Pascua’, is the queen of Christmas decorations because of its characteristic red bracts, fill our homes with warmth and joy. In addition, these flowers are traditionally associated with good luck and prosperity and unsurprisingly are often given as Christmas gifts.

Almería province is the European leader in the production of this 'Christmas flower'. Most of it is grown in El Ejido, where there are 17 poinsettia producers

In response to growing demand, local companies are expanding their operations every year, gaining increasingly advantageous positions in international markets. Joepasur is one of the leading companies in El Ejido in the export of ornamental plants to Europe. It has been growing large quantities of poinsettias for over a decade and a half.

Zoom Before changing to red. SUR

Joepasur was founded in 2011. Employees with extensive experience in the ornamental plant sector work in the company's spacious greenhouses with modern facilities. Joepasur cultivates Dipladenia, Hibiscus and Strelitzia, but the autumn-winter season is devoted exclusively to poinsettias.

"Poinsettias grown in our own greenhouses guarantee excellent quality. Quality means size and colour intensity. We cultivate the so-called Euro Glory Poinsettia. This special variety of the popular Christmas plant Euphorbia pulcherrima is known for its bright red bracts surrounding small yellow flowers. Incidentally, a ‘decent’ poinsettia should have 5-7 flowers and be at least 40cm tall,” Maria del Mar Fernandez Lopez, manager of Joepasur, told SUR in English.