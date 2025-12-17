Everything you need to know about the subsidised transport pass for trains and buses that will be launched in Spain mid-January

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 10:39 Share

The Spanish government's discount plan for public transport has been very successful, but it was due to come to an end this year. Aware of the popular support for this measure implemented in September 2022, during a press conference at the Moncloa Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that transport discounts will remain in force throughout 2026.

In his speech, the prime minister also announced that, in a few weeks, the government will launch the first single transport travel pass, which aims to promote sustainable transport and affordable travel for "middle and working classes". "I think it is a transformative and very relevant measure," Sánchez said.

What is the single transport pass?

This system will operate at national level and will allow residents in Spain to take all state-owned Cercanías (short-distance commuter), Media Distancia (medium-distance) trains and buses for a flat rate of 60 euros per month for adults and 30 euros per month for people under the age of 26.

Minister of transport Óscar Puente has confirmed that the discounts that have existed until now "will be extended" for another year, meaning that the pass is "a new product, apart from what already exists". In other words, the Cercanías and medium-distance travel cards will continue existing with the same discount model as in 2024.

When does it come into force?

If there are no unforeseen events or last-minute surprises, the single transport pass will be in place from "the second half of January", as confirmed by PM Sánchez. Minister Puente was more specific in an interview on TVE, where he stated that the first day that the new season ticket will be available is 19 January.

When will the measure be approved?

The government's objective is to approve it by means of a royal decree law in the last lower house session of the year, which is expected to be next Tuesday, 23 December, although the date has not yet been confirmed.

Who will benefit?

Some two million users, according to government estimates, will be able to use the new pass, which will allow them to save up to 60% of their monthly public transport spending. "Savings for many families will be evident," Sánchez said.

Can it be extended to the metro?

Sánchez's idea is that the regions and the municipalities will "progressively adhere" to the measure so that all public transport networks, such as the metro or urban buses, form part of the single transport pass.

Does it include AVE high-speed train tickets?

No. The pass will be implemented in several phases. The first phase will only include state public services, i.e. Cercanías trains, medium-distance trains and state buses. High-speed AVE and Avlo trains will not be included for the time being. However, the aim is to include public transport subsidies for metro and urban buses in the second phase, although this will depend on the coordination achieved between the different administrations.

Is this a pioneering measure?

In January, minister Óscar Puente said that his department was studying an initiative of this type along the lines of those implemented in Germany and Austria. In fact, the study for the implementation of this unified ticket has been carried out in collaboration with public company Ineco, which received around 950,000 euros for the study.