These are the items in the shopping basket with the biggest price increase last month

Raquel Merino Malaga Saturday, 9 November 2024, 22:17

In June this year Spain's OCU independent organisation of consumer and users began monitoring the prices of 100 products commonly found in our weekly shopping basket (fresh food, own-label products and branded goods). These goods were on sale in the eight largest supermarket chains across Spain: Alcampo, Carrefour, Día, Más, Ahorramas, Lidl, Mercadona and El Corte Inglés. The aim every month is to find out to what extent the withdrawal of certain measures - for instance, the IVA sales tax rebate on certain foods or the prepayment bank debit cards to help the most vulnerable households - is affecting consumers' purses.

According to the OCU's analysis, the average cost of the shopping basket in October was 307.84 euros, which represents an almost imperceptible drop compared to September, just 0.2% to be precise, and a slight decrease compared to June, when the average value of the basket reached 310.64 euros.

Looking at the food groups, fruit and veg experienced the largest decrease in October (-2.38%). Fish, beverages and groceries also fell. In contrast, the sharpest increases were recorded for dairy products (0.99%) followed by fresh meat and charcuterie (0.91%).

By product, the OCU study indicated that fresh cheese (up 9%) and margarine (+7%), which fell considerably in price in September, rose again in October. So did milk chocolate (6%), salad tomatoes (6%), oranges (5%), lentils (5%), sea bream (5%) and green peppers (4%).

At least our breakfasts became somewhat cheaper, as sugar (-17.40%), coffee (-13.17%), sliced bread (-8%), orange juice (-8%) and, contrary to all the other dairy products, yoghurt experienced a significant decrease (-17.81%). The price of lemons, apples, cooking onions and mussels also fell.