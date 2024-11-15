Shadow of Spain's floods hangs over new EU commission

SUR MALAGA. Friday, 15 November 2024, 11:34

The internal arguments in Spain over what went wrong with the authorities' response to the unfolding Valencia flood tragedy two weeks ago was casting a long shadow over the whole of the EU in Brussels this week.

Lead candidate to be new second-in-command in the EU Commission - the body that runs the union - is Spain's ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera.

Ribera is widely tipped for the job. She had been spending much of the time before and after the Valencian floods preparing for tough exams and questioning in her bid for the role.

The inconvenient fact is that Ribera is the minister for the department responsible for monitoring and maintaining the flow of water in Spain's rivers. Ribera has yet to appear in Madrid's parliament to explain the situation.

On Tuesday, conservative MEPs in Brussels succeeded in stopping the ratification of her candidacy for now, potentially delaying the formation of the entire new European Commission.