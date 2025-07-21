Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Unrest on the streets of Torre Pacheco. Agency
Population

Second-generation immigrants: three out of ten babies are born to a foreign parent in Spain

The racial unrest and violent disturbances in the Murcia region town of Torre Pacheco and the far-right's talk of "remigration" are fuelling the debate about when an immigrant ceases to be an immigrant in Spanish society

Sara I. Belled

Sara I. Belled

Madrid

Monday, 21 July 2025, 15:13

In Torre Pacheco in the Spanish region of Murcia, the centre of a spiral of violence against immigrants, fuelled by far-right racist groups, ... 60% of babies born have at least one foreign parent. These children, like another 100,000 born in Spain in 2023, have not had to leave home as their parents did, but they are still regarded as immigrants, in this case, second-generation immigrants. On average they represent 30% of the total number of births. They already accounted for just over 20% in 2007 and barely 4.5% back in 1996, the first year for such information to be collated.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal
  2. 2 Starlite hosts the Pet Shop Boys celebrating their 40-year career
  3. 3 Walking on the beach can be harmful: useful tips for staying fit on holiday this summer
  4. 4 World Cup success in Spain for Stylos Dance Studios
  5. 5 Return of the internationally recognised four-day inland music festival to Malaga province
  6. 6 Sierra de Castril: a refreshing escape to the wilderness
  7. 7 Scottish and French artists come together in Estepona
  8. 8 Lord Baden-Powell: Connections with Scouts in Spain
  9. 9 Enjoy cultural summer nights in Salobreña
  10. 10 Preferential treatment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Second-generation immigrants: three out of ten babies are born to a foreign parent in Spain

Second-generation immigrants: three out of ten babies are born to a foreign parent in Spain