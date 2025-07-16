Spanish government accuses far-right Vox party of 'inciting hatred' in Murcia and warns that violence could spread

Following the surge of violent, anti-immigration disturbances that have been taking place in Torre Pacheco (Murcia) for almost a week now, Spain's central government has accused far-right Vox party of "inciting hatred" with statements that link immigration and violence.

The hostile protests particularly target Moroccan and North African residents. This increase in hatred was instigated on social media after three people of North African origin were detained on suspicion of beating a 68-year-old man on Wednesday, 10 July. Statements, including ones of the leader of Vox for Murcia - José Ángel Antelo - have called for the deportation of immigrants of certain backgrounds.

Zoom Police officers make an arrest on Tuesday in Torre Pacheco. AGM

The government's spokesperson and minister of education - Pilar Alegría - denounced the "hatred fuelled by lies" and stated that the consequences could go beyond the imaginable. She highlighted the "great work" of the security forces, which has led to the arrest of 13 people so far, and said that the Ministry of the Interior will further reinforce the police deployment. However, she warned that the current situation could spread beyond Torre Pacheco, reaching other Spanish towns with a high rate of immigration.

Leading party in Murcia 'complicit'

Alegría strongly criticised the Vox's actions, which aim to instil fear by "pointing the finger at a group of people". However, according to her, Vox relies on the "complicit silence of the PP", which is the leading party in the province of Murcia.

The minister is still hopeful that Spaniards are "nothing like those violent people", who mistreat certain groups under the pretense of "defending Spain". "It is an open, diverse, modern country, a welcoming country".

Alegría also highlighted that the crime rate in Spain is "one of the lowest in the world". She also backed up the government's support for immigrants with statistics: 73% of the crimes in 2023 (the last year with available data) were committed by Spanish nationals.