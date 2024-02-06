Search specialists rush to scene of five-storey building collapse in Barcelona

Emergency services at the scene of the incident.

Europa Press Barcelona Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Bombers de la Generalitat have evacuated two buildings in Calle Canigó street in Badalona (Barcelona) after the collapse of the floor slab of a five-storey building, in which the number of people trapped is unknown.

The evacuated buildings, one of which has suffered a crack, are number 7 and 11, and are adjacent to the building whose slab collapsed, according to sources from the fire brigade.

The fire brigade sent 13 teams to the scene, including units from the collapsed structures group (Grec), the operational support group (Gros) and the canine unit.

The health emergency unit, Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), has also sent five units and its team of psychologists to the scene

Protecció Civil de la Generalitat has activated the Procicat pre-alert as a result of the incident.

More to follow...