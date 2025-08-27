Ryanair threatens to slash a million seats on flights this winter in Spain

Almost one million fewer seats could be on offer at regional airports in Spain this coming winter. This is Ryanair's response to the increase in airport charges recently announced by the Spanish airports operator Aena a few weeks ago. The low-cost Irish airline said it has taken this decision in the face of the "indifference" of the Spanish government, which is allowing regional infrastructure to "deteriorate and be underused". Speaking to Europa Press, the company's CEO, Eddie Wilson, confirmed the decision. "We are going to invest where we can get a return," he said.

With this decision, Ryanair is putting pressure on Spain to reform the management of Aena, which is 51% state-controlled, and to improve the competitiveness of regional airports which, in its opinion, are already "almost 70% empty due to a failed tariff structure". The decision by the airport operator, which will increase charges by 6.5% by 2026, to 11.03 euros per passenger is, in the eyes of the Irish company, "unjustified and damaging", as it is "the highest level in a decade" despite the fact that it coincides with the maximum in profits and passengers by Aena.

The company's CEO, Michael O'Leary, will announce at a press conference next Wednesday the number of seats and which airports will be affected by this drastic cut. "If the airports are empty, that means the price is bad. It's as simple as that," Wilson said. Ryanair expressed its "deep frustration" with the Spanish government, accusing it of "indifference" to the situation and allowing regional airport infrastructure to deteriorate. It warned of the consequences for the hollowed-out Spain, which will lose frequent and low-cost connectivity. "This will mean fewer passengers, fewer jobs, fewer connections and fewer opportunities for tourism," he warned.

Confrontation with Bustinduy

On the other hand, O'Leary this Wednesday said that he was confident that the courts would overturn the 107-million-euro fine imposed on the airline by Spain's national ministry of consumer affairs for abusive practices in relation to hand luggage. In a meeting with media in Brussels, the executive predicted that "the fines will be overturned" recalling that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) already ruled in 2014 on the issue of baggage fines by ruling that airlines are free to set air fares without government interference.

The airline's CEO, known for his personal clashes with minister Pablo Bustinduy, whom he described as "a clown", criticised the Spanish government's calculations for the airline's penalty. "They have pulled the figures out of their sleeves, which is how Bustinduy carries out most of his economic policies," he said.

"It is absolutely clear that we believe that the European Commission is going to initiate infringement proceedings against Spain for these baggage fines, which have not yet been explained," said the Ryanair CEO, who, although he suspects that he will lose in the Spanish courts, "as always happens", is confident that the CJEU will rule in his favour.