Ryanair's Michael O'Leary calls Spain's consumer affairs minister 'a clown' in latest cheap flights promotion

E. Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 10:56 Compartir

Ryanair is once again clashing with Spain's ministry of consumer affairs. CEO of the Irish budget airline, Michael O'Leary, presented a cut-out of minister Pablo Bustinduy dressed as a clown during a press conference at which he announced the offer of 179,000 seats. The seats are advertised at 19.99 euros and under the slogan "Book crazy prices before the clown raises prices". This campaign comes as a response to the fine of 179 million euros that Consumo imposed a few months ago on five 'low cost' airlines (Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling, easyJet and Norwegian) for charging for hand luggage in the cabin.

O'Leary called Bustinduy a "crazy communist minister", a "political madman" and a "clown". His message strategically matched the number of the seats offered and the amount of the fine, both led by the number 179.

The minister did not want to enter into direct confrontation with the airline executive. In a press conference following a Cabinet meeting, he assured that Consumo "has only fulfilled its obligation by applying the law with all the rigour and guarantees". In response to O'Leary's attack, the minister stated that "no campaign of pressure or insults" would "intimidate" him. "I will defend the application of the law wherever necessary," he said.

Shortly afterwards, the minister stated that it is not his "style" to participate in the "eccentricities of a foreign millionaire". He stressed that he is "honestly" not offended by this strategy of the Irish 'low-cost' and that what really offends him is how Ryanair treats Spanish passengers.

The airline claims that the fine imposed by the ministry is "invented" and that it does not comply with EU law. In an act of self-defence, Ryanair has reminded that the airline had 60 million passengers in Spain in 2024 who saved up to 300 million euros thanks to its low fares.