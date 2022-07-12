Ryanair strikes in Spain: these are the flights cancelled or delayed this Tuesday, 12 July One of the unions representing striking cabin crew at the airline’s ten bases in the country reports a total of 11 flights cancelled and 50 suffering delays in their latest update

The Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) union has, this Tuesday morning (12 July), published a list of cancelled and delayed flights due to the Ryanair cabin crew strike at the airlines bases throughout Spain. As reported, up until 9am, a total of 11 routes to or from Spain have been cancelled. In addition, another fifty flights have suffered delays at the start of this new day of strike action by employees of the Irish company.

After the failure of the negotiations between the company and the trade unions, the cabin crew have set new strikes that resume today. Specifically, the strikes at Ryanair, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, will last for four days, from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 July. With regard to easyJet, the dispute between the company and the workers could affect those who travel between Friday 15 and Sunday 17 July to or from the company’s Spanish bases in Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca and Malaga.

The cabin crew staff are demanding a change of attitude and that the negotiation of a collective agreement be resumed that includes decent working conditions and under Spanish legislation for its workers.

Therefore, the nightmare returns for thousands of passengers who fear that their long-awaited summer holidays could get off to a turbulent start. In total, the USO and Sictpla unions have announced twelve new strike days for Ryanair crew members in Spain throughout the month of July. They will be 24-hour stoppages. After the latest one ends this week - on 15 July - they will continue from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28 in the ten Spanish airports in which the airline operates.

These are the affected dates:

Ryanair: July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza).

easyJet: July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).