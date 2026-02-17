Why Invest in Germany

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 11:53 Share

If you are looking for an European country with a thriving business environment, you cannot overlook Germany. Not only is it the largest economy of the European Union, but it is also the most predictable, which are essential characteristics to search for when seeking to start a business. However, these are not the only reasons to choose Germany for your next business venture, which is why you can find out more about what this state has to offer below.

The strong SME culture

Small and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs are popular all over the world, as they keep many economies afloat. This is also the case of Germany, where this type of business is thriving. One of the reasons behind it is the strong support offered by the Government through incentives, flexibility, and innovation.

The registration procedure for any type of entity is also simple and fast, which will not hinder you once you decide that you want to open a company in Germany. If you are aforeigner, you should be prepared to face the language barriers; however, you can rely on professional services, such as those provided by BridgeWest Germany to overcome them.

Germany relies on innovation, and research and development

As already mentioned above, SMEs can rely on innovation to carry out their activities in a business market that moves faster than ever. Germany is Europe’s leader in research and development. Moreover, patents created here are used worldwide.

The German Government understands that research and development and Artificial Intelligence are shaping the future, which is why it funds activities that rely on innovation in these fields. So, if you have an idea that goes this way, Germany is the country where you can turn it into reality.

Skilled workforce

No idea can work if you do not have qualified or competent people you can train to transform it into something viable. In Germany, however, you can use both the know-how but also the labor force that can help you achieve your goals. Some of the main attributes that are attached to German employees are educated, serious, precise, and practical.

Central location in Europe

Geographical location is mentioned every time when choosing a country to do business in. But is this aspect still relevant in today’s world? It is, especially with things moving so fast, and Germany delivers just that: the possibility of moving goods, especially across Europe, quite fast, thanks to its location right in the heart of Europe. Of course, that would not be possible without a suitable infrastructure, but Germany also has that. So, if you want to start a business in the production or sales sectors, this is definitely the country to do so.

The “Made in Germany” label

Yes, “Made in Germany” is one of the strongest brands in the world, no matter if you use it to label products or services. For many years now, electrical, automotive, and chemical products manufactured here are sold and purchased all over the world for the fact that German products are reliable and last lifelong.

Technological breakthroughs now make it possible for this brand to be added to new products, so no matter what you want to create, having it made in Germany will grant you credibility.

Do not ignore the local market

Germany caters not only to Europe, as it also has a local market that is quite developed. Imagine that there are more than 7 million foreigners who live here and whom you can address. Expats who return to their home countries will choose to buy German products even after, especially since they know how things work here.

So, choosing Germany to start a business will come with many benefits, among which the government support and access to a large client database are the obvious ones. Then, there are the small things that will convince you to have made the right decision.