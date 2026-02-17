Torremolinos approves university hub for abandoned Plaza Pablo Picasso building The town council reclassifies the former museum site to host a new UMA-affiliated centre specialising in dentistry and biotechnology

The full council session held in Torremolinos on Tuesday gave the green light to a change of use for the municipal building located in Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso, which has never been used and which has been abandoned for many years.

With votes in favour from the PP and PSOE, and the abstention of VOX, the buildings designation changes from social to educational in nature, enabling it to house a university centre.

In this way, “the property retains its status as a public facility and its allocation to a public service”, as explained by heritage councillor Marina Vázquez.

The modification confirms that the proposed change of purpose - from social facilities to educational facilities - does not alter the urban planning classification and therefore does not require an amendment to the town planning regulations, since its public service character is maintained.

Given the public service nature of the building, originally built to be the town’s museum, the educational classification is not incompatible with part of the premises continuing to be used for exhibition and cultural purposes.

Mayor Margarita del Cid said, “This is an important administrative step towards providing a definitive solution for the building; a project that acts as a driving force for the town centre, revitalising it, attracting investment, providing solutions for the surrounding area and benefiting local residents.”

Del Cid explained that the University of Málaga (UMA) will contribute to the regeneration of the area and to building a solid project, which is “very good news for Torremolinos”.

UMA affiliated centre in Torremolinos

It should be recalled that last November the UMA and the university centre EUSES Málaga, part of the Metrodora education group, signed a general protocol of action to analyse the feasibility of initiating procedures with the regional government for the creation of an affiliated university centre in the Costa del Sol town. The initiative aims to strengthen the supply of higher education in the province through public–private collaboration.

The agreement provides for a study into the implementation of three-degree programmes that would complement the UMA’s current offer in areas of high professional demand: dentistry, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries management, and music and sound production for the entertainment industry.

As part of this project, EUSES Málaga submitted a formal request to the town hall to launch a public tender allowing the municipal building to be allocated for teaching purposes. The proposal envisages transforming the property into a university campus, with investment and management undertaken by EUSES, including teaching facilities for university and vocational training.

The new campus is expected to provide an economic and cultural boost to Torremolinos, facilitating the arrival of students, revitalising the surrounding area and generating skilled employment in strategic sectors.