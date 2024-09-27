Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of a pharmacy. SUR
Medicines agency recalls batch of widely used antibiotic in Spain
Aemps has said that if have it at home, you should refrain from using it and take it to a pharmacy to exchange it for another one that does not have the defect

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 27 September 2024, 15:32

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS), which reports to the Ministry of Health, has announced that a batch of the antibiotic Augmentine has been withdrawn from the market. This medicine is widely prescribed for the treatment of bacterial infections, especially ear and respiratory tract infections in children.

The problem lies in a defect in the sealing of some bottles, so it is not "an important risk for the patient", as indicated by the AEMPS, but a lack of quality control of the medicine.

The product concerned is Augmentine 100 mg/ml + 12,5 mg/ml powder for oral suspension, one bottle of 40 ml, and the specific batch is CP3W, with an expiry date of 31 August 2025.

If you have it at home, you should refrain from using it and take it to a pharmacy to exchange it for another one that does not have this defect.

