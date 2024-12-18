Popular singer in serious condition after suffering a stroke while recording TV show in Spain

Fernando Morales Madrid Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 09:44

Beloved Spanish singer Raphael has suffered a stroke while recording a Christmas episode of the popular television show La Revuelta on Tuesday 17 December.

The artist appeared on David Broncano's programme to record the episode which was set to be broadcast on 25 December, to promote his latest album, which in Spanish is entitled Ayer... y Aun (Yesterday... and yet). However, he suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Hospital Clínico San Carlos in Madrid in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency services received an alert about 7.30pm to Calle Tres Cruces in the Spanish capital. The 81-year-old, who underwent a liver transplant in 2003, started to feel unwell while he was inside the Teatro Príncipe Gran Vía where the La 1 programme was being filmed. The artist was able to exit the theatre on his own feet and wait for the medical services to arrive.

It was during the broadcast of El Hormiguero on Monday 16 December when the artist was last seen on live television. Natalia Figueroa's husband appeared Pablo Motos' show as part of his tour to promote the singer's new album, a tribute to great French artists such as Gilbert Bécaud, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel and Édith Piaf.

"When I started my career when I was 18, they called me from Valencia to go and sing at the Fallas together with other French artists. Specifically, they hired me to open Piaf's show, but she couldn't come in the end. When I was three years old, I travelled to Paris and wanted to sing with her, but she had died. Since then I've always had a little thorn in my side, and that's why this album of French songs is in her honour," Raphael told Motos.

Raphael (born in Linares in Andalucía's Jaén province on 5 May 1943) had two concerts scheduled for this coming weekend, Friday 20 December and Saturday 21 December, at the Wizink Center in Madrid. These dates were the last two shows of his Tour Victoria. The artist did not have any more dates scheduled until 26 May 2025 when he would start a new show: Raphaelísimo.

A successful career

This is not the only health problem suffered by the performer from Jaén, known not only for his voice but also for his way of interpreting his songs on stage, giving great emotion to songs like Mi Gran Noche (My big night) or Que Sabe Nadie (What does anyone know). In 2003 he underwent a liver transplant due to his problems with alcohol.

"I wasn't drinking for the sake of drinking. I wanted to sleep," he said, before pointing out that the nightmare "started on planes and then in hotels when they put alcohol in minibars". "And I drank one, then two... and I slept like a dormouse, all night, and the next day I could sing like the angels, well rested, but of course, I was rotting a vital organ," the artist told Pablo Motos. That is why for the last 22 years, Raphael said, he has not stopped taking care of himself, even declaring on Monday that he was now "fantastic".

Rafael Martos' musical style has managed to reach every corner of the planet. The man who started his musical career in the 1960s, later representing Spain at Eurovision in 1966 and 1967, has performed on the biggest stages in the world and has set several records since he began his musical career. Even today, his oldest songs have been recorded in new versions to continue reaching younger audiences. Among the many awards he has received, he is one of only four holders of the Spanish Disco de Uranio (uranium disk) for having sold more than 50 million records in his career.

The La Revuelta television programme, directed and presented by David Broncano, conveyed a "big hg" to the singer, to whom they have wished a speedy recovery so they can welcome him back soon.