Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Primary school children slip backwards in ability in maths and sciences
Education

Primary school children slip backwards in ability in maths and sciences

Comparing the ability of nine and ten year olds to other developed countries in the OECD, Spain has dropped four points since the last survey four years ago

A. Torices / A. Sánchez

Madrid

Friday, 6 December 2024, 15:28

Spain has seen a drop off in primary school pupils’ ability in maths and sciences.

In a 2023 study published this week, comparing the ability of nine and ten year olds to other developed countries in the OECD organisation, Spain scored 498 in maths compared to an average of 525. That was a drop of four points since the last survey four years ago. Spain is near the bottom of the list of countries.

The study is carried out for the IEA educational evaluation association. Something similar happened on the pupils’ score for science. The Spanish score was 504, 22 points below the OECD average of 526.

The report said that one of the major problems for Spanish students was their lack of confidence in their ability to succeed at the subjects. There were many pupils with low marks and few with excellent marks, the report added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Solution sought for shanty house dwellers in Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 These are the three latest additions to the select club of 'magical towns and villages' in Malaga
  3. 3 British owner of Torremolinos bar launches Christmas gift appeal for fifth consecutive year
  4. 4 The secrets of Ojén: a hidden sanctuary and a beautiful botanical garden
  5. 5 Sunview Park Adventure, Malaga's most exciting adventure park
  6. 6 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair showcases the best local products from around the province
  7. 7 Malaga celebrates 400 centuries of ties with Denmark
  8. 8 New low emissions zone prompts owners to register more than 2,000 vehicles in Malaga city
  9. 9 Protesters initiate new lawsuit over proposed Costa del Sol electricity substation
  10. 10 Spain carries out inspection on two ships that collided in Strait of Gibraltar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Primary school children slip backwards in ability in maths and sciences