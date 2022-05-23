Prettiest villages in Spain get new website and app Of the 105 pueblos featured, 17 are in Andalucía and two - Frigiliana and Genalguacil - are in Malaga province

The Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España (prettiest villages in Spain) association has a new website and mobile app which will help to promote Frigiliana and Genalguacil in Malaga province and the 15 other Andalusian villages featured on them.

The site features 105 of Spain's pretty villages in all, and those in Andalucía are Almonaster la Real, Baños de la Encina, Bubión, Capileira, Castellar de la Frontera, Frigiliana, Genalguacil, Grazalema, Lucainena de las Torres, Mojácar, Níjar, Pampaneira, Segura de la Sierra, Setenil de las Bodegas, Vejer de la Frontera, Zahara and Zuheros.

The new app, which is free, can be downloaded from Play Store for Android and App Store for IOS, or directly from the website. The content is intuitive and easy to consult by any user.

Both digital platforms have a public section, where visitors can find out about the villages and share their experiences, and a private section where people can register with a user name and password and then save their favourite destinations as well as plan new routes and visits.

They can also stamp a ‘village card’ or digital passport to show they have been to some of the prettiest villages in Spain. After signing up, which is free of charge, they can earn points depending on the number of places they have visited and the distance between them.

The website and app have cost the association about 30,000 euros, for which they had the support of the Secretary of State for Tourism.

Sustainable tourism

The president of the association, Francisco Mestre, says these new projects will bring a lot more people from elsewhere in Spain and abroad to the villages, but he stresses that the activities they are promoting are focused on sustainable rural tourism and the use of new information technologies.

“Our website is one of the most visited of all those dedicated to rural tourism and we have millions of visits,” he said. “Our followers had been asking us for an app linked to the website and for them to have a private section on the app where they can keep a record of places they have been and see what festivals and events are coming up, so that is what we have provided".