US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal

SUR Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 11:25 | Updated 12:16h.

The United States Capitol Intelligence Committee has criticised Spain for awarding a contract to the Chinese to manage and store police and judicial wiretap recordings, branding the decision "unimaginable" for endangering not only Spain's security but also that of its allied partners.

According to sources, the government gave Huawei - a company viewed by the US as controlled by the Chinese Communist Party - a multi-million-euro deal to store and classify communications collected via court-authorised wiretaps. Huawei has been removed from Spain's 5G network roll-out.