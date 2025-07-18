Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal

According to sources, the Spanish government has awarded the Chinese company a multi-million-euro deal to store and classify communications collected via court-authorised wiretaps

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 18 July 2025, 11:25

The United States Capitol Intelligence Committee has criticised Spain for awarding a contract to the Chinese to manage and store police and judicial wiretap recordings, branding the decision "unimaginable" for endangering not only Spain's security but also that of its allied partners.

According to sources, the government gave Huawei - a company viewed by the US as controlled by the Chinese Communist Party - a multi-million-euro deal to store and classify communications collected via court-authorised wiretaps. Huawei has been removed from Spain's 5G network roll-out.

