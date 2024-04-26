Policeman dies in the line of duty after floor gives way during search of building in Spain

Colpisa Madrid Friday, 26 April 2024, 20:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

A Guardia Civil officer died in the line of duty this Friday (26 April) during a police operation in San Agustín del Guadalix, the force has reported on its X social media account.

«We regret the death in the line of duty of our colleague José Antonio», read the message, which has already received dozens of comments.

Lamentamos el fallecimiento en acto de servicio de nuestro compañero José Antonio quien durante una actuación policial en una nave industrial en un polígono de San Agustín del Guadalix, cae varios metros al suelo al ceder una de las plantas.#InMemorian pic.twitter.com/TOb12mxTAO — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) April 26, 2024

According to initial reports, the police officer was carrying out a search of a building on an industrial estate in the Madrid region municipality when one of the floors of the property collapsed. The Guardia Civil man fell several metres, in a fall that proved fatal.

At the moment, the force has not provided any further information.