Policeman dies in the line of duty after floor gives way during search of building in Spain
112 incident

Policeman dies in the line of duty after floor gives way during search of building in Spain

The Guardia Civil officer died after a falling from a height of several metres on an industrial estate in San Agustín de Guadalix

Colpisa

Madrid

Friday, 26 April 2024, 20:31

A Guardia Civil officer died in the line of duty this Friday (26 April) during a police operation in San Agustín del Guadalix, the force has reported on its X social media account.

«We regret the death in the line of duty of our colleague José Antonio», read the message, which has already received dozens of comments.

According to initial reports, the police officer was carrying out a search of a building on an industrial estate in the Madrid region municipality when one of the floors of the property collapsed. The Guardia Civil man fell several metres, in a fall that proved fatal.

At the moment, the force has not provided any further information.

