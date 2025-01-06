Paradors of Spain hotel chain announces 333 vacancies for permanent staff

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 6 January 2025, 10:38

Paradores de Turismo de España has announced a job offer with 333 positions for permanent employment in a wide variety of the state-owned hotel and restaurant chain's establishments. There are positions available for administrative, waiting, kitchen, cleaning and receptionist staff, as well as more specific positions related to golf, such as caddy master.

The vacancies will be awarded through a competitive examination procedure and the deadline for submitting applications will be open until midnight on 16 January.

This can only be done through the employment platform located on the Paradores website. To register, interested parties must apply for the professional category they wish to apply for, complete the online form and provide all the required documentation correctly.

Jobs in Malaga

Within this job offer, there are several paradors located in the province of Malaga that have vacancies. These are the Paradors of Antequera three posts in administration; five in kitchen; six in dining room); in Malaga Gibralfaro (six in kitchen and four in cleaning); in Malaga Golf (six caddy masters; six in kitchen; three in dining room; six in reception); in the Parador of Nerja (four in administration; four in kitchen; three in dining room; four in maintenance); in the Parador of Ronda (seven in kitchen; four in dining room).

