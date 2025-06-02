Spanish city perplexed after human thighbone falls from flat near cathedral

Raquel Fidalgo Oviedo Monday, 2 June 2025, 17:42 | Updated 18:04h. Compartir

The fall of a human thigh bone in Oviedo caused a commotion in the northern Spanish city's Plaza de la Catedral on Sunday, 25 May. Bustling with people who were celebrating at the Preba de la Sidra de Gascona festival, the square became the scene of a short-lived investigation.

The bone fell from the balcony of one of the houses near the Museum of Fine Arts of Asturias, just opposite the hotel, around 2pm. The realisation that the bone belonged to a human caused tension among the people passing by.

However, police sources said that the matter, albeit a bizarre one, was "of no police interest". Police officers covered it with a plastic bag to prevent contamination of possible evidence. Subsequently, the investigation revealed that the bone had fallen from the flat of a retired doctor.

The doctor said that he has had it for decades and that he had used it in his classes. He showed the officers the relevant permit that granted him access to the bone.

But how did it end up on the square? The doctor told the police that he had put the bone on the balcony so that it could dry, as it had started to get mouldy.

Owner of the Llar de la Catedral hotel Juan Cuesta was the first person to come across the bone when it fell on the street. He called the National Police when a doctor, who happened to be having a drink nearby, told him that it was a human bone, possibly that of a woman.

At first, both the restaurant owner and his customers thought a seagull might have dropped the bone, since construction work is under way to expand the Museum of Fine Arts. With the presence of archaeologists around, they assumed it could have been a recently discovered bone. Once the truth was revealed, the initial alarm quickly faded and people started to treat the incident with humour.