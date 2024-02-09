Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Civil service workers. SUR
Number of public service workers rockets in Spain by more than half a million in five years
Employment

Number of public service workers rockets in Spain by more than half a million in five years

Their number has soared by more than 21% to almost three million for the first time

Lucía Palacios

Madrid

Friday, 9 February 2024, 19:17

Pedro Sánchez's government has become a machine for creating public sector jobs: the number of public workers, including police, doctors, teachers and civil servants, has shot up by more than half a million in little more than five years.

When Sánchez became PM in 2018 there were just over 2.4 million public sector workers in Spain.

Their number has soared by more than 21% to almost three million for the first time.

