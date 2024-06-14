Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
New weather trough expected to bring severe storms and cooler temperatures to Spain next week
Weather

New weather trough expected to bring severe storms and cooler temperatures to Spain next week

Before then, high temperatures are expected on the Mediterranean coast, including Malaga and the Costa del Sol, this weekend

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:11

Compartir

Throughout this weekend, the irruption of air masses from the Atlantic will leave cooler temperatures than usual for the time of year throughout the western half of the Spanish mainland, while warm temperatures are expected on the Mediterranean coast, including Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

Related news

This situation will be accentuated during the beginning of next week as an Atlantic trough of great amplitude will approach from the west dragging a mass of colder air at all levels of the atmosphere that will begin to affect the western end of the Spanish mainland from Monday. It will also reach the Mediterranean slope from Wednesday, according to Meteored (tiempo.com), although the province of Malaga and the Costa del Sol will be spared for the time being.

This trough will also be responsible for a new episode of thunderstorms that could be significant, especially in the interior of the eastern half of the country. In addition to the drop in temperatures, which will be more striking in the western half of the country, the storms could hit between Monday and Thursday.

The first scenario that could occur is that the trough grows rapidly over the Spanish mainland, leaving significant storms in the east and northeast of the country until Wednesday. The second scenario is that this trough forms a deep 'Dana' (weather deppresion in the higher levels of the atmosphere) which would leave very intense thunderstorms in inland and northern areas of the peninsula until Thursday.

From Thursday onwards, the trough will tend to withdraw, facilitating the formation of a small anticyclonic ridge that will favour a rise in temperatures. It is not yet possible to know the magnitude or duration of this period of slightly higher temperatures and we will have to wait a few more days to confirm whether it will be interrupted by another trough or, on the contrary, the first persistent ridge of the summer will settle in and with it bring the first lasting warm spell of the summer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Private security patrols for Torremolinos beach businesses during peak summer season
  2. 2 This is where and when the ten cleaning boats will be in operation along the eastern Costa del Sol this summer
  3. 3 Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series
  4. 4 Ilunion chain announces opening of its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Axarquía must pay three million euros for water transferred from Malaga city
  6. 6 Water park on Spain's Costa Tropical gets ready to make a splash this summer
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town plans to turn on taps to beach footbaths by using seawater
  8. 8 Daily night market signals start of summer for Costa del Sol resort
  9. 9 Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night
  10. 10 Popular Irish resident on the Costa del Sol dies just a few weeks before her 102nd birthday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad