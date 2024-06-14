New weather trough expected to bring severe storms and cooler temperatures to Spain next week

SUR Malaga Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Throughout this weekend, the irruption of air masses from the Atlantic will leave cooler temperatures than usual for the time of year throughout the western half of the Spanish mainland, while warm temperatures are expected on the Mediterranean coast, including Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

This situation will be accentuated during the beginning of next week as an Atlantic trough of great amplitude will approach from the west dragging a mass of colder air at all levels of the atmosphere that will begin to affect the western end of the Spanish mainland from Monday. It will also reach the Mediterranean slope from Wednesday, according to Meteored (tiempo.com), although the province of Malaga and the Costa del Sol will be spared for the time being.

This trough will also be responsible for a new episode of thunderstorms that could be significant, especially in the interior of the eastern half of the country. In addition to the drop in temperatures, which will be more striking in the western half of the country, the storms could hit between Monday and Thursday.

The first scenario that could occur is that the trough grows rapidly over the Spanish mainland, leaving significant storms in the east and northeast of the country until Wednesday. The second scenario is that this trough forms a deep 'Dana' (weather deppresion in the higher levels of the atmosphere) which would leave very intense thunderstorms in inland and northern areas of the peninsula until Thursday.

From Thursday onwards, the trough will tend to withdraw, facilitating the formation of a small anticyclonic ridge that will favour a rise in temperatures. It is not yet possible to know the magnitude or duration of this period of slightly higher temperatures and we will have to wait a few more days to confirm whether it will be interrupted by another trough or, on the contrary, the first persistent ridge of the summer will settle in and with it bring the first lasting warm spell of the summer.