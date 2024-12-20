New top job at Spanish energy giant announced for former British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott

SUR in English Friday, 20 December 2024, 16:23 | Updated 16:29h.

Former British ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott has been named this week as the new executive chairman of Iberdrola Energía Internacional, the international arm of the Spanish energy giant.

Elliott left the ambassador's post in September this year, handing over to Alex Ellis. His role at Iberdrola will be effective from 1 January, the company announced, following a meeting at which the appointment was confirmed on Thursday.

Elliott's career has been both in the public and private sectors. His most notable role in the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office was as ambassador to Spain between 2019 and 2024. Earlier in his career he was global head of government relations at Anglo American PLC.

Within the British administration, he has held other positions such as director responsible for renegotiating international agreements following Britain's exit from the European Union and director for Europe, as well as having been director of communications in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and in the Department for Exiting the European Union.