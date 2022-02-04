Mistaken vote sees Spain's labour reform bill passed by parliament The government’s labour reform package has been passed by parliament, thanks to a PP deputy who says he voted in error

A Partido Popular (PP) deputy, Alberto Casero, says he mistakenly cast a ‘yes’ vote for legislation he is against allowing the government to pass their labour reform package by just one vote. Thanks to Casado’s mistake, the package passed with 175 for and 174 against.

Realising he had cast the wrong vote, Casado asked that the vote be changed, but so far, the government says his ‘yes’ vote stands. Casado voted by phone as he could not attend parliament as he is sick.

The PP, along with Vox and other members of the opposition, are firmly against the government’s labour reforms. Casado was the only PP member to vote ‘yes’ for them. He insists he made a blunder.

The PP and Vox say they will now take the matter to the Constitutional Court. However, the president of the chamber, Meritxell Batet, said, "The lawyers inform me that the royal decree law has been validated."

But the PP and Vox accused Batet of rigging the vote and said Casero should be allowed to rectify his vote. Casado tweeted, “It is a democratic fraud to contravene the sense of vote of a Deputy to impose approval of a Decree. This outrage against our institutions cannot be tolerated.”