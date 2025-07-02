These are the latest innovations that Mercadona is rolling out to its supermarkets across Spain

Alberto Flores Granada Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 14:59 Compartir

Spanish retail giant Mercadona is on the path to completely revolutionise its supermarkets with a new feature that it plans to roll out to its 'Listo para comer' hot food counter in shops all over the country. It's all about coffee and it's expected to be a big hit.

Mercadona is installing automatic coffee machines with freshly ground beans in the 'Listo para comer' section of the supermarket. Customers can select the size of the coffee cup and pay directly at the terminal. Prices start from 1.20 euros. The drink can then be consumed in the supermarket or on the go.

Already in several shops

Mercadona has already started to install these new machines in several of its supermarkets. They can now be found in Madrid, Zaragoza, Girona, Castellón, Tarragona, La Coruña and Almeria. Soon, the rest of the supermarkets in Spain will follow.

QR codes

According to the Valencia-based group chain, new QR codes will also be introduced on products to improve their traceability. A quick scan with the camera on your phone will be enough to find out more about the batch of the product, its supplier or the expiry date. In this way, customers will have all the information about the product they are about to buy at their fingertips.

According to the Valencian chain, the transformations are aimed at offering a change of model towards "a more connected, efficient and customer-focused supermarket": a way of anticipating the needs of consumers while maintaining agility in the shop and its commitment to sustainability.