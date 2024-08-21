This rare event is why stargazers should make a note in their diaries for 28 August

María Albert Madrid Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 19:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

August is a perfect month for lovers of astronomical events in Spain. During these days of summer heat the nights have been full of all kinds of phenomena to delight astronomers, stargazers and the curious, like the well-known Perseids leaving a trail of shooting stars in the sky. We have also been able to observe the sturgeon moon , a blue supermoon and the eighth full moon of the year, clearly visible in the Andalucía region last Monday 19 August.

However, it seems that these are not the only phenomena that we will be able to observe later this month and in the coming months. The next major event has been flagged up by the famous Spanish meteorologist Mario Picazo, one of the best-known faces in the country in terms of weather and science on both TV and social media. It is via his social media accounts, where he usually launches his weekly weather forecasts, that the expert has announced the arrival of an unusual occurrence for next week.

"On 28 August 2024 there will be a great morning alignment of planets encompassing Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn ," was his opening statement when talking about this atypical event that we are about to experience. This happens when the planets approach one side of the Sun at the same time and appear together in a small sector of the firmament, allowing us to see it as if we were contemplating the solar system from above.

According to Picazo, this is something very rare and is not expected to be repeated for some time: "Take advantage because this phenomenon will take another 10 years to repeat itself, " he said on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Contrary to what many believe, the stars do not form a perfectly straight line, but they give off that optical effect due to the angle when viewed from Earth. This time it is a special one as up to six planets are aligned: the first three will be visible with the naked eye, while Neptune and Uranus will only be visible with a telescope, according to the Star Walk website.

This is how you can see the planetary alignment on 28 August

As mentioned above, not all six planets will be visible to the naked eye from Earth during the planetary alignment. In the case of planets such as Neptune or Uranus, it will be necessary to use a telescope or high-powered binoculars to see them. Also it will be difficult to see Mercury as it will be closer to the horizon.

In order to best observe this planetary alignment, we must get up to see it just before sunrise. As with other astronomical phenomena, the right weather conditions must be in place, so no clouds and no rain. In addition, it is best to look to the skies away from any light pollution sources and to be located in a high, clear area, with no trees or tall buildings to block your view of this special event.