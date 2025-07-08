Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. Europa Press / Edu Botella
112 incident

Man dies after being 'sucked into jet engine' of passenger plane bound for Spain

It happened when the aircraft was preparing to take off from the airport that mainly handles low-cost flights and the authorties are now investigating the fatal incident

ABC

Madrid

Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 17:41

A man diedthis Tuesday when he was apparently «sucked into» the jet turbine of a passenger aircraft at the Italian airport of Orio al Serio in Bergamo. It resulted in air traffic being suspended between 10.20am and 12 noon.

The airport, which offers mainly low-cost flight connections to and from nearby Milan, was temporarily forced to closed after the man died when the flight bound for Asturias in Spain was taxiing to the runway.

The Italian news agency ANSA has suggested that the man voluntarily entered the operational area of the airport to take his own life. He apparantly ran towards the taxiway when he saw that a Volotea airline plane was already in motion.

Police sources have confirmed that the man was neither a flight passenger nor a member of airport staff and they will now investigate how he was able to get past security measures and onto the active airfield.

Espacios grises

