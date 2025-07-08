Man dies after being 'sucked into jet engine' of passenger plane bound for Spain

ABC Madrid Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 17:41 Compartir

A man diedthis Tuesday when he was apparently «sucked into» the jet turbine of a passenger aircraft at the Italian airport of Orio al Serio in Bergamo. It resulted in air traffic being suspended between 10.20am and 12 noon.

The airport, which offers mainly low-cost flight connections to and from nearby Milan, was temporarily forced to closed after the man died when the flight bound for Asturias in Spain was taxiing to the runway.

The Italian news agency ANSA has suggested that the man voluntarily entered the operational area of the airport to take his own life. He apparantly ran towards the taxiway when he saw that a Volotea airline plane was already in motion.

SACBO announces that flight operations at Milan Bergamo Airport were suspended from 10:20 am to 12:00 pm due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway. The causes of the problem are currently being investigated by the authorities. Air traffic resumed at 12:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/9w3zG9J3bN — MilanBergamoAirport (@MilanBergamoBGY) July 8, 2025

Police sources have confirmed that the man was neither a flight passenger nor a member of airport staff and they will now investigate how he was able to get past security measures and onto the active airfield.