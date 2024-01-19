Main political parties in Spain bury differences to change small part of constitution

SUR Madrid Friday, 19 January 2024, 13:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's two main political parties have agreed to bury their differences - for a moment at least - to change a small part of the country's written constitution.

The conservative PP and Socialist PSOE, along with virtually every other political party, are backing a rewording of the clause that talks about support for people with disability to update the outdated language. The change will replace the word "disminuidos".

Change to the Spanish constitution is never taken lightly by politicians, and especially when there is currently so much tension over the planned amnesty for Catalan political rebels, which opposition MPs say goes against it.

Far-right Vox is not backing the change, which is going through parliament, as it says it shows too much cosiness between PP and PSOE at a time of major disagreement elsewhere.