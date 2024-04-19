Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alberto Rodríguez-Toquero, general director of Mahou-San Miguel. R. C
Mahou-San Miguel brewing giant serves up record 1.9bn turnover
Finance

The figures also come after an investment of 543.6m, focused on the modernisation of its production centres and advances in sustainability

C.A.

MADRID.

Friday, 19 April 2024, 13:44

The Mahou San Miguel group has once again posted record results. The Spanish brewing giant increased its turnover by 10% in 2023, to 1.9 billion euros, with a net profit of 108.3 million, 6.1% more, in an inflationary environment that saw the company give up some margin in order not to pass on the full price increase of raw materials and transport.

The figures also come after an investment of 543.6m, focused on the modernisation of its production centres and advances in sustainability. "2023 has been a good year for us because it has made us a larger, more profitable and diversified company, accelerating our internationalisation with a focus on Europe and evolving with new products, services and experiences that create value," said the firm.

