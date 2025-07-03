Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Liverpool FC footballer Diogo Jota and his brother killed in car crash in north of Spain

The 28-year-old Portuguese player married just a fortnight ago. His brother, who also died when their vehicle left the road and burst into flames, was 26 years old

ABC

Madrid

Thursday, 3 July 2025, 10:32

Liverpool FC footballer Diogo Jota died early this Thursday morning in a road traffic accident in Zamora in the north of Spain after the vehicle in which he was travelling with his brother left the road and burst into flames, according to the sports news outlet Marca.

The two brothers, aged 28 and 26, died in the accident, which happened at around 00.35am at kilometre 65 of the A-52 towards Benavente, in the municipality of Cernadilla, according to the Zamora provincial authority.

The tragic accident happened just two weeks after the Portuguese player married his partner, Rute Cardoso, with whom he has three young children.

A Liverpool FC player since 2020, Diogo Jota played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Atlético Madrid, although he never made his debut for the Madrid club. His brother, André Teixeira da Silva, also a professional footballer, played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division.

