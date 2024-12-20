Latest edition of Guinness World Records includes these 15 amazing new Spanish feats

Colpisa Madrid Friday, 20 December 2024, 13:33

The Guinness Book of World Records includes in its latest 2025 edition more than two thousand feats, of which fifteen are Spanish. Among them are the record broken by the juggler Michael Ferreri, recognised at the age of 28 with the National Circus Award 2024, and Christian López Rodríguez, with more than 140 world record titles and who already holds the label of 'icon' in the famous tome.

Michael Ferreri, a professional juggler born in Seville, Spain, set four new world records in Denmark in 2023, including the most consecutive 360° spins juggling three balls (44) and five balls (seven).

In the last season of 2024 of the Italian programme 'Lo Show dei Record', the Spanish acrobatic group Puja! set the record for the most sideways somersaults on a suspended sphere in one minute (17).

Rubén Roldán (Málaga, Spain) is parkour athlete who has achieved the highest number of consecutive backflips (13) in a category for leg amputees. Rubén lost his leg when he was just nine years old in a tractor accident.

Guillermo Gómez Correas (Aranjuez, Madrid), a figure skater who performed 92 spins in one minute, setting the record for most figure skating spins on one leg also appears in the 2025 edition.

Álvaro Rúa Manso (Verín, Orense) played a single note on a Galician bagpipe for 13 minutes and 26.95 seconds in Verín, Ourense, in 2023, setting the record for the longest sustained note on a wind instrument.

Margarita Llorens Bagur (Menorca) completed the Leme-Pontal swim in Brazil at the age of 55. She wam the 36-kilometre route in 13 hours and 47 minutes, making her the oldest woman to complete the Leme-Pontal swim.

Alejandro Soler Tarí (Alicante) climbed a 10-metre rope in just 16.7 seconds in 2024 (fastest time climbing a rope of this length), and months earlier, in November 2023, he performed 26 L-position holds in a helicopter in flight in one minute. Soler is already a Spanish record holder: he already holds 84 records certified by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Alfredo Aliaga Burdío, born in Spain but living in Germany, at the age of 92, has become the oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon (Arizona) accompanied by his family, showing his passion for geology (15 October 2023).

Zoom Christian López Rodríguez balanced a broom on his forehead for two hours and 42 minutes R.C.

Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally in 2024 at the age of 61, making him the oldest winner in the rally's history.

Christian López Rodríguez, with more than 140 world record titles, returns to the Guinness Book of Records in the Icons section. Christian was diagnosed with type one diabetes when he was 12 years old, something he refuses to see as a limitation: "It's clear to me that if I didn't have diabetes, I wouldn't be doing any of this," he said.

A key figure in awakening his passion for records was his grandfather who bought him the book every year at Christmas. When he passed away in 2003, Christian began training at a local athletics track. The values instilled in him by his grandfather ("courage, bravery and perseverance even when things aren't going too well") gave him a solid foundation that continues to drive him today.

Among his records: the fastest 200-metre sack race (1 min and 3.88 sec); the most consecutive steps climbed while juggling three objects (2,082); the longest time with a pool cue balanced on one finger (4 h, 32 min and 19 sec); or the longest time holding a broomstick filled with sand on his forehead (2 hours and 42 minutes).

In Vilamarxant (Valencia) a 23.5-metre-high crochet Christmas tree was installed in the main square, making it the tallest crochet sculpture.

At the 2023 world jigsaw puzzle championship in Valladolid, a team of eight dissectologists assembled a 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzle in one hour, 24 minutes and 4 seconds.

Maria Branyas Morera, born in 1907, celebrated her 117th birthday in 2024 in Olot, Catalonia, the longest living person. She passed away on 19 August 2024, with this GWR edition already finished.

The highest bar jumped by a guinea pig: Willow, whose owner is Gabriela Pérez, jumped a 24-centimetre-high bar in Madrid, setting a new record.

Race walker Maria Pérez completed a 35 km walk in 2 hours, 37 minutes and 15 seconds in Poděbrady, Czech Republic, in May 2023, setting a new world record for the fastest 35-kilometre walk.