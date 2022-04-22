Three people questioned in connection with the deaths of two girls on a bouncy castle in Spain The owner and manager of the fairground attraction and the technical engineer, who did not check it but signed the safety certificate, are facing two charges of reckless homicide and seven of causing injury

There has been significant progress in the investigation into a case where a bouncy castle at a fair in Mislata, Valencia, went flying in the wind, and two little girls aged four and eight were killed. Seven other children were injured in the incident in January 2022 and the owner and manager of the attraction have now been called to appear before a judge, together with the technical engineer who signed the safety certificates for the bouncy castle even though he had not inspected it.

Parents testify

The judge has also called the parents of Vera and Cayetana, the girls who died, and the parents of the children who were injured, to testify, and wants statements from witnesses who saw how a gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle and causing the children playing on it to fall off. People on the scene have previously told the police that the bouncy castle had not been fastened down properly.

The police officers who went to investigate what happened at the time will also be questioned by the judge.