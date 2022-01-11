Heartbreaking message from the father of a four-year-old girl who died in a bouncy castle accident in Valencia Iván announced that Vera's organs have been donated to five new "friends"

In an emotional message on Twitter, the family of a four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident at a fairground in Valencia last week, have revealed that her organs have been donated to five new “friends”.

Her father, Iván, posted a video of Vera singing a Christmas carol, with the message, “I am four-years-old and I say goodbye to the world in a tragic and unfair way. Thank you for the strength you have given me and the love for my parents and aunties and to the five friends I help to live with my organs, be as happy as I have been. I leave you my smile so that it does not disappear.”

Tengo 4 años y me despido del mundo de forma trágica e injusta. Gracias por la fuerza que me habéis dado y el cariño a mis papás y tetes. Y a los 5 amiguitos a los que ayudo a vivir con mis órganos, sed tan felices como he sido yo. Os dejo mi sonrisa para que no desaparezca. VERA pic.twitter.com/0QHJnm61Ir Iván Pérez (@IvanFaubell) January 10, 2022

Vera had been in intensive care since the evening of 4 January when a gust of wind unmoored a bouncy castle at the Mislata fairground in Valencia. A criminal investigation into the event has been opened by the National Police.

One other child, an eight-year-old girl, also died from head injuries. At least seven other children were injured.