Tourists arriving at an airport in Spain. EFE
Spain registered almost 50-million overnight hotel stays last month, a new record high thanks to tourists from abroad boom

New data shows that the average price for five-star hotels was over 311 euros per day, while for four-star hotels, the average fell to 156 euros. Meanwhile, three-star hotels charged an average of 127 euro

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Monday, 23 September 2024, 18:03

Tourists paid on average 147 euros per night for a room in hotels across Spain last month, according to new figures.

The turnover per occupied room (ADR) increased by 7.3% in August compared to the same month last year, which was a record. The data published this Monday by the Spain's national statistics institute (INE) showed that hotels earned 34% more than in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, and even turnover increased by 7% compared to what had been their best year so far, 2023.

Overnight hotel stays reached an all-time high of 47.8 million in August, an all-time high, according to the INE. In the first eight months of the year, overnight stays increased by 5.6% compared to 2023, the figures show. This is despite domestic tourism not being as strong as last year, with hotel stays booked by Spaniards dropping by 0.3% compared to 2023. The boom in international tourism continues to be strong with overnight stays rising by 5% so far this year.

Although on average hotels have charged 147 euros per room, there are large differences depending on the type of accommodation. The figure for five-star hotels was over 311 euros per day, while for four-star hotels, the average fell to 156 euros. Meanwhile, three-star hotels charged an average of 127 euros. According to the INE, the Spanish tourist destination with the highest turnover per occupied room was Marbella, where the average price of a hotel was 312 euros in August.

People in Spain chose Andalucía, Catalonia and Valencia as their main holiday destinations and foreigners pumped for the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Canary Islands in August. The tourist destinations with the highest number of overnight stays in August were Barcelona, Calviá (Mallorca) and Madrid, according to the data.

The British continue to be the leading market for tourist arrivals, accounting for 25% of visitors in August. Holidaymakers from the UK have been the leading market for hotel overnight stays among foreign nationalities in Spain since January 2022. Meanwhile, Germans accounted for 16% of total bookings, followed by the French (12%), Italians (6.6%) and the Dutch (5.3%).

