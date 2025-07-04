Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain's heatwave claims lives: one man dead in Andalucía and another in Extremadura due to heatstroke

The deceased in Cordoba had previous pathologies and was engaged in outdoor leisure activities

C.P.S / J. C. Ramos

Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:58

Andalucía's regional ministry of health confirmed the death from heatstroke of a 75-year-old man in Cordoba on Wednesday. The deceased, who had previous pathologies, was engaged in outdoor leisure activities. Due to his condition, he was included in risk group III of the Andalusian protocol for coordination against the effects of excessive temperatures on health 2025.

According to the regional government, this is the second heat-related death this season in Cordoba and in Andalucía as a whole. On 21 June, a 58-year-old man with previous pathologies died after working on the installation of a neon sign in the street.

Since the activation of the Andalusian protocol on 16 May, 11 heatstroke cases have been recorded in the region. Three patients remain in hospital and another six have been discharged. Of these, one was in the province of Huelva, two in the province of Seville, one in Almeria, three in Cadiz, one in Jaén and three in Cordoba.

It is not only in Andalucía that the high temperatures have claimed lives. A 67-year-old man died in the Hospital Virgen del Puerto in Plasencia (Extremadura) on Monday. He suffered a heatstroke while picking cherries on a farm located between Pasarón and Jaraíz around 12.30pm.

The extreme temperatures all over Extremadura have caused a total of five heatstrokes, including the death of the abovementioned victim.

