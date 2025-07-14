Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Installation of the Google cable in Sopelana in 2021. EFE
Google to lay new transatlantic submarine cable to link Spain and the US

The aim of the global technology giant is to increase the capacity and reliability of connections to cope with the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools

ABC

Madrid

Monday, 14 July 2025, 16:59

Google Cloud has announced Sol - a new transatlantic submarine cable that will connect Spain (from Santander) to the US to increase the capacity and reliability of connections to cope with the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools.

Sol will be the company's second submarine cable connecting Spain with the States. Once completed, it will be the only fibre optic cable in service between Europe and Florida.

Sol will complement the Nuvem submarine cable investment to provide dual transatlantic resilience, with two interconnected systems on land both on the Iberian Peninsula and in the US, Bermuda and the Azores.

The project will further integrate the Google Cloud Madrid area into its global network. On the US side, Google Cloud plans to establish a new connectivity hub in Florida. The company will also develop a terrestrial route to link the Palm Coast location with its South Carolina cloud area.

Together with other cable infrastructure such as Nuvem, Firmina and Equiano, Sol will help establish key points in the Atlantic as connectivity hubs. This will strengthen local economies and bring the benefits of AI to people and businesses around the world, adding capacity, increasing reliability and reducing network latency to 42 Google Cloud areas worldwide.

Sol comes just four years after Grace Hopper - the first submarine cable to connect the US with Spain and the UK. Installed in Sopelana (Bilbao), the 16-fibre-pair cable was designed to increase service reliability and offer high levels of network speed and flexibility.

