Free season tickets for Spain's local and medium distance trains released: here’s how and where to get them The passes for regular users of Renfe's railway network will be valid for travel from 1 May until 31 August this year

Rail passengers who have subscribed to the free Renfe train services scheme in Spain can now pick up free passes for the period between May 1 and August 31 of this year.

The Spanish government-approved initiative has taken off this year for regular users of the train network with Renfe issuing more than 255,000 free passes for the Cercanias local rail service and Media Distancia (mid-distance) lines in Andalucia during the first two months of 2023.

In addition, 6,690 Avant (long distance trains) passes with a 50% dsicount were also issued.

The new free passes were made available to obtain from 1 April through the Renfe Cercanias app or, in the case of Media Distancia and Avant passes, through the www.renfe.com website, and at train stations and ticket vending machines. You must be previously registered to do so.

With Cercanias and Rodalies services, users must pay a 10 euro deposit, which is refunded if the pass is used for 16 or more journeys.

The deposit is 20 euros for Media Distancia trains, which is also refunded if the pass is used for 16 or more trips.

For children under 14 without ID, Renfe has created a recurring subscription for Media Distancia services that can be purchased on the Renfe website or through the Renfe app.

The father, mother or guardian of the minor may acquire, through their NIF, NIE or passport, a maximum of four child passes for one origin and destination, during the period of validity.