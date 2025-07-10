How much more expensive will flights in Spain be in 2026?

C. P. S. Madrid Thursday, 10 July 2025, 19:57 Compartir

Flying looks set to be a little more expensive in Spain in 2026. The country's state airport operator Aena is finalising its proposed passenger tax review for 2026 with the aim of approving a 6.5% increase, the largest since the law that froze prices came into force in 2015. This adjustment would translate into an increase of 68 cents per passenger and would raise the Adjusted Maximum Revenue per Passenger (IMAAJ) to 11.03 euros, compared to the current 10.35 euros.

The proposal, which must be ratified by the national markets and competition commission (CNMC) and approved by Aena's board of directors at the end of July, would come into force on 1 March 2026.

The airport operator, which does not receive funding from the national government, argues that this increase is key to maintaining its financial sustainability and undertaking its ambitious investment plan foreseen for the coming years.

Of the total 68 cents increase per passenger, 45 cents corresponds to revenues not received in 2024 at the end of the tax year, while the remaining 23 cents are due to the ordinary adjustment linked to the P-index. This index reflects the evolution of operating costs not controllable by Aena, including those related to personnel, cleaning, security, air navigation, taxes and electricity.

The increase also includes the impact of the quality of service factor, which measures compliance with the standards demanded by users and operators.

In 2024, Aena applied a 4.09% increase to compensate for energy cost overruns resulting from the war in Ukraine, with a two-year delay in adding it to fares. On the other hand, the CNMC forced the operator to freeze charges in 2025, despite the initial proposal of a 0.54% increase.

Friction with airlines

With a forecast of 320 million passengers in 2025 - and a growing trend predicted for 2026 - the increase in fares could mean an additional income of 218 million euros in Aena's regulated activity, which in 2024 reached a turnover of 3,190 million (out of a total of 5,827 million).

However, the relationship between the operator and the airlines remains strained. Ryanair, the main detractor, has cut capacity in Spain by 800,000 seats and closed routes from Jerez and Valladolid this summer in response to what it sees as unjustified price increases.

Aena argues that despite recent adjustments, airlines continue to pay lower fares than in 2015, and that their prices are up to 60% below those applied in other major European airports such as Heathrow, Charles de Gaulle, Schiphol and Frankfurt.

Airport improvements

This tariff adjustment anticipates investments to be made through the third Airport Regulation Document (DORA III), which will be in force between 2027 and 2031. Negotiations will begin after the summer and will include strategic projects at several key airports. Among the most important projects are the expansion of Madrid-Barajas, with a planned investment of 2.4 billion euros and the remodelling of El Prat, which will involve a first phase budgeted at 3.2 billion.

In addition, significant improvements are planned for Tenerife, Alicante, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, Menorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote and Bilbao airports to create a more modern and efficient airport network to cope with the growth in air traffic over the next decade.