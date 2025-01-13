Flu epidemic in Spain: numbers soar with peak infection rate to arrive late January

Álvaro Soto Madrid Monday, 13 January 2025, 19:50 Compartir

The Christmas holidays with family get-togethers have triggered a spike in flu infections and Spain is already in the midst of an epidemic. The infection rate between 31 December and 5 January stood at 62.6 cases per 100,000 registered population, an increase of 48% compared to the previous week, when it stood at 42.2 cases.

That is also 77% up on mid-December when cases were at 35.2, according to data from Sivira (Spain's surveillance system for acute respiratory infections). The epidemic threshold is set at 36 cases per 100,000, but this year the virus is appearing later and Spain has not yet reached the peak of the disease, which is expected in a fortnight's time.

The increase in indoor gatherings over Christmas explains the rise in infections, although the Sivira report stresses that circulation of the disease remains "low", especially when compared to just a year ago. In the first week of 2024 the 'flu rate rose to 167.3 cases per 100,000, almost three times higher than now, although then the curve had already peaked while now it continues to rise.

Influenza has produced in the first days of January a hospitalisation rate of 4.7 cases per 100,000 (2.5 the previous week). Among those admitted 22.4% suffer from pneumonia, 6.9% are in intensive care and the fatality rate is 1.7%, according to report data.

Normal or low rates for other respiratory diseases

The other respiratory diseases monitored in the winter months are still at normal or low rates. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes bronchiolitis and mainly affects children under five, is at 272.4 cases, up from 219 last year, but down from 289.1 in 2023. Meanwhile, the rate of Covid-19 is only 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 47.5 at this time last year and 49.7 in the first week of the new year.

The increase in flu infections is complicating the hospital situation in some regions. Medical unions in Madrid, Catalonia and Valencia have called for an increase in the number of beds available for these patients, while Aragon's regional health ministry has recommended the use of masks when in health centres.