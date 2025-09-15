Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aftermath of explosion in Mis Tesoros bar in Manuel Maroto street in Puente de Vallecas (Madrid).
Aftermath of explosion in Mis Tesoros bar in Manuel Maroto street in Puente de Vallecas (Madrid). EFE
112 incident

Firefighters find body of man buried under the rubble after bar explosion in Madrid

Among the 25 injured in the incident on Saturday afternoon, three are in a serious condition

Europa Press

Madrid

Monday, 15 September 2025, 09:43

Madrid firefighters have found the body of a man buried under the rubble following the explosion that happened on Saturday in a bar in the Puente de Vallecas district of the city. The explosion also affected the residential building located above the premises.

The incident happened in the Mis Tesoros bar in Manuel Maroto street, located in the district of Puente de Vallecas, at around 3pm.

Emergencias Madrid confirmed on Sunday that the 25 injured have been joined by one fatality, after a new search by the fire brigade and the police canine unit found the remains of the victim. A psychologist from SAMUR-Protección Civil has assisted the relatives of the deceased.

Among the injured, there are three in critical condition and two are very serious.

