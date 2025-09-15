Firefighters find body of man buried under the rubble after bar explosion in Madrid

Europa Press Madrid Monday, 15 September 2025, 09:43 | Updated 10:00h. Share

Madrid firefighters have found the body of a man buried under the rubble following the explosion that happened on Saturday in a bar in the Puente de Vallecas district of the city. The explosion also affected the residential building located above the premises.

The incident happened in the Mis Tesoros bar in Manuel Maroto street, located in the district of Puente de Vallecas, at around 3pm.

Emergencias Madrid confirmed on Sunday that the 25 injured have been joined by one fatality, after a new search by the fire brigade and the police canine unit found the remains of the victim. A psychologist from SAMUR-Protección Civil has assisted the relatives of the deceased.

Among the injured, there are three in critical condition and two are very serious.