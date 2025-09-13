Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aftermath of explosion in Mis Tesoros bar in Manuel Maroto street in Puente de Vallecas (Madrid).
Aftermath of explosion in Mis Tesoros bar in Manuel Maroto street in Puente de Vallecas (Madrid). EFE
112 incident

Explosion at Madrid bar injures 25 people, three of them seriously

Rescuers on the scene this Saturday afternoon are clearing the rubble by hand due to the instability of the building, as it would be too dangerous to bring in machinery

Europa Press

Madrid

Saturday, 13 September 2025, 18:34

An explosion in a bar in Madrid has left around 25 people injured, three of them seriously and two potentially seriously, after the detonation affected the residential building located just above the premises.

The incident happened in the Mis Tesoros bar in Manuel Maroto street, located in the district of Puente de Vallecas, at around 3pm, according to Emergencias Madrid this Saturday afternoon .

Samur-Protección Civil crews and firefighters from Madrid city council, as well as several units from the SUMMA 112 emergency medical service of the Madrid region rushed to the incident.

Rescuers at the scene are clearing the rubble by hand due to the instability of the building, as it would be too dangerous to bring in machinery.

In addition, the aerial support section of the Madrid Municipal Police force is collaborating in the rescue operation using drones.

