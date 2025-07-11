Member of firefighting team dies while working to extinguish Tarragona wildfire in Spain

Cristian Reino Barcelona Friday, 11 July 2025, 09:42 Compartir

The wildfire that has burned more than 3,300 hectares in Tarragona in northern Spain since Monday has cost the life of one of the firefighters. Antonio Serrano, 46, died on Thursday after falling down a 20-metre ravine, dragged by a rock that fell from the mountain.

The tragic accident happened at around 2.15pm. The forest officer fell while waiting for water to fight the flames. At the time of the accident, he was carrying out manual work to ensure the firebreak perimeter, which allowed the firefighters to stabilise the flames. The forecast was that the fire could be brought under control by the end of the day.

Father of a 10-year-old son, Serrano belonged to the forest prevention team of the Granollers park (Barcelona), which provides an auxiliary service in the forestry action group (GRAF) during fires. The workers are in charge of clearing vegetation, preparing areas for extinguishing and working the burnt ground to cool it down.

After initially being treated by colleagues and medics from the firefighting team, he was evacuated by helicopter to the hospital in Tortosa, Tarragona, but the doctors were unable to save his life.

The tragic incident happened between Alfara de Carles and Paüls, very close to where 16 years ago five firefighters died trapped by the flames in the fire in Horta de Sant Joan, Tarragona. A fortnight ago, two farm workers died in a fire in Lleida.

Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez and president of the Catalan regional government Salvador Illa expressed their condolences to Antonio's family and highlighted the important work that firefighters are performing, risking their lives to keep people and the country safe.